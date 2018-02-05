× One person in critical condition after ambulance crash in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after an ambulance crashed in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities say an EMSA unit was driving with their lights on to a call when a truck failed to yield and turned in front of the ambulance near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

The EMSA unit crashed into the truck, causing the ambulance to rollover on its side.

Police said the driver of the truck was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The paramedic and EMT only suffered minor injuries; however they were both transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the accident.