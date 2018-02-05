× OSBI agents still investigating shooting involving Logan County deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are still investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, a woman called 911 dispatchers and said that her husband was threatening to kill himself.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 9200 block of Bergamo Blvd. in Edmond, they spotted the man holding a knife with both hands under his chin.

Officials say that when it looked like the man was going to kill himself, a Logan County deputy shot the man in the hand.

The OSBI states that 44-year-old Jason Kougl was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand. He is still in the hospital at this time.

Agents say they will continue to gather information on the shooting, and will pass on their findings to the district attorney. At that point, the district attorney will determine if the shooting was justified.