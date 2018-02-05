“The need to stand up for water is paramount,” Oklahoma protesters drop banner at ‘State of the State’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three University of Oklahoma students turned heads at the end of Gov. Fallin's 'State of the State' address on Monday. From the gallery, the students unveiled a banner with Fallin's likeness that said "Oklahoma, State of Despair."

"We're standing up for what we believe in," said protester Madison Lovell.

"We dropped the banner, and we yelled 'Water is life,'" said protester Ashley McCray.

McCray and her friends are all members of the 'Stop the Plains All American Pipeline Movement,' a group focused on protecting indigenous people land, water and civil rights. The protesters said they were really taking a stand on the governor's support of big oil.

"(Fallin) caused a lot of the problems that she was seeking to address, and we wanted to let everybody know how we felt about her. I think the need to stand up for water is paramount not just for indigenous people but for all Oklahomans or else there will be no Oklahoma," McCray said.

"It seems that, across the board and for many years, both republicans and democrats have felt this way towards our governor, so I think today did really resonate with a lot of people," said protester Sydne Gray.

Response has been mixed to the protest. On social media, there are lots of posts applauding the protest, but some are calling it rude and uncivilized.

"It's racist essentially because they are using that very choice language to refer to indigenous women as uncivilized," Lovell said.

"I want other Oklahomans to feel empowered and inspired by what we did," McCray said.

"What is really the atrocity here, a banner or a legacy of policies that have left our state in ruins?" Gray said.