USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Dover

DOVER, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community felt a little rocking and rolling early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the town of Dover around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say the earthquake was centered just three miles north of the town.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that another 3.2 magnitude quake occurred in the same general area just five minutes later.