Asher reserve officer dies after vehicle crashes

TECUMSEH, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Asher reserve officer died after the vehicle crashed.

The accident happened south of Shawnee on 177 after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

OHP told News 4 the officer was trying to pass someone, overcorrected the vehicle, causing the car to flip over into a ditch.

The vehicle then caught fire and witnesses rushed to pull the officer out.

However, OHP says the officer died on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if icy roads contributed to the accident.

Officials are still investigating.