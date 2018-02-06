Assistant fire chief saves man from house fire in northeastern Oklahoma 

AVANT, Okla. – A man is safe after his home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Fox 23 reports around 3 a.m., a driver saw a home on fire and immediately called firefighters.

The assistant fire chief said he knew the man who lived in the home and rushed over to help.

Thankfully, the assistant fire chief got there in time and was able to wake the man up and get out safely.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in four hours.

Because it was a rural area, there was a lack of fire hydrants, so all water had to be brought in.

Several departments came together to help battle the blaze.