Authorities still puzzled after 1990 murder of Oklahoma woman

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are still puzzled after the 1990 murder of an Oklahoma woman.

On March 30, 1990, Darla Rose, 33, was reported missing in Pittsburg County.

She was last seen on March 29, 1990 walking home from a friend’s house.

One month later, a hunter found her body in a creek near U.S. Highway 270 and State Highway 31, west of McAlester.

Nearly 28 years later, authorities are still searching for the person responsible for Rose’s murder.

According to the McAlester News-Capital, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Rose’s death.