Chickasha police investigating reported shooting after man found with gunshot wound

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Chickasha police are investigating a reported shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of N. 10th Street.

Officers contacted 31-year-old Khristopher Walker and a “subsequent investigation revealed that he had been shot in the abdomen with a small caliber firearm.”

Police say Walker was conscious, coherent and extremely uncooperative.

Walker refused to give police any information as to why he was wounded.

He was transported by MediFlight to Oklahoma City for emergency treatment.

Chickasha police are still investigating.