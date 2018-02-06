× Cowboys Lose at Home, Swept by Baylor

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t follow up their big win over Kansas with their first back-to-back wins in Big 12 play, losing at home to Baylor 67-56 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Baylor shot 54 percent from the field and went on a 16-0 run spanning the two halves to take the lead for good and complete a season sweep of the Cowboys.

OSU led most of the first half, and were up 30-28 after a three-pointer by Jeffrey Carroll, but that’s when the Bears reeled off their run to take a 39-30 halftime lead, and extending the margin to 14 in the second half, holding the Cowboys without a point for about 9 and a half minutes.

Manu Lecomte led the Bears with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers, including three during the 16-0 run.

The Cowboys trimmed the Baylor lead to five in the second half, but could not get closer.

OSU was led by Kendall Smith, who had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Mitchell Solomon added 13 points and was the only other Cowboy to score in double figures.

OSU shot just 37 percent from the field, 5-for-21 from three point range and was 7-of-15 at the free throw line.

The Cowboys fall to 14-10 overall, 4-7 in conference play.

Oklahoma State plays at West Virginia Saturday at 11:00 am.