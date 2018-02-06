Death of Oklahoma pastor remains a mystery

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The death of an Oklahoma pastor whose body was found burned near a church last summer remains a mystery.

In June 2017, 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth’s body was found burned near the First Missionary Baptist Church.

Tuesday, a report from the medical examiner classified Walworth’s death as “undetermined” and “unknown.”

However, “apparent fire death” was listed on the medical examiner’s report.

“We’d have countless conversations,” Dallas Morris, a neighbor, told News 4 in June 2017. “Religion, politics, he was a great guy. To be able to reach across lines like that, looking out for the neighborhood, seeing somebody’s having a bad day, telling a joke to cheer them up.”

Police said Walworth had a criminal past.

Records show he was a registered sex offender in Texas, pleading guilty to indecent exposure with a child in the 90s.

Neighbors paint a different picture of the man who ran the church.

“It didn’t matter your past history or what you have done,” said Montyica Stephens. “What was important to him was today and moving forward and what he could do to help you become a better person.”