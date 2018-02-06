× Edmond woman accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend crashed vehicle after high-speed chase

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend crashed her vehicle after leading police on a high-speed chase through Edmond.

Just before 10 p.m. on February 5, police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Edmond Rd. and Santa Fe.

However, officials say the driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

At one point, the driver was going around 100 miles per hour, police said.

That is when officers decided to terminate the pursuit.

As the officer drove southbound on Kelly Ave., he found the vehicle crashed near S. Kelly and W. 15th St.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the area on foot.

A man later called police saying that he saw the vehicle from the chase on the news and believed he knew where to locate the driver.

The man told police that he believed the driver was his ex-girlfriend, Maria Roche, 40, who had allegedly been stalking him.

He said that Roche had even been stalking him earlier that night.

Police said that when they went to Roche’s home, she tried to run out the back door.

She was arrested and booked into jail for felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction, and VPO violation.

Officials say Roche admitted to driving recklessly and eluding police because she thought her ex-boyfriend had called the police on her.