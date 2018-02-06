Firefighters resuscitate two cats pulled from house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several people are picking up the pieces after their home caught on fire on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near S.E. 40th St. and I-35 Service Rd.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that all of the residents had already made it out of the home.
However, fire crews still went into the house to rescue a dog and three cats.
Officials say they resuscitated two of the cats after pulling them from the structure.
Officials say most of the damage was contained to the garage area, where the fire likely started.
35.467560 -97.516428