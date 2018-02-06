Firefighters resuscitate two cats pulled from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several people are picking up the pieces after their home caught on fire on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near S.E. 40th St. and I-35 Service Rd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that all of the residents had already made it out of the home.

However, fire crews still went into the house to rescue a dog and three cats.

Officials say they resuscitated two of the cats after pulling them from the structure.

TAC 3: Fire out 1300 block SE. 40th. Three occupants made it out prior to Fire Dept. arrival. Firefighters rescued three cats and a dog. Two cats were given oxygen, but all pets are fine. Firefighters made a great stop on this fire containing it to the garage area. 8:46 a.m. BF pic.twitter.com/6UwW7znkNW — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 6, 2018

Officials say most of the damage was contained to the garage area, where the fire likely started.