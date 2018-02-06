Grady County officials seeking federal funding for storm shelter rebate program

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – While spring is just around the corner, officials in Grady County are working to keep residents safe in the event of severe weather.

The Grady County Emergency Management says it is working to obtain funding from FEMA in order to offer storm shelter rebates for Grady County residents.

“We’ve been thinking about doing another shelter program for some time, but the process was so cumbersome,” said Grady County Director of Emergency Management Dale Thompson. “The state has made it a lot easier, and we’re excited to get started.”

To qualify for the rebate, residents must own the property and it must be the primary residence. Mobile home owners must own the land where the shelter will be installed, and the rebate is not available to property owners who have already installed a shelter.

To help explain the process and teach residents a little bit more about the program, meetings are planned for Tuttle, Rush Springs and Chickasha.

The meetings are as follows:

Tuttle: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Tuttle City Hall, located at 221 W. Main St.

Rush Springs: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Rush Springs Lions Club Building, located at 200 W. Blakely.

Chickasha: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Canadian Valley Tech Center, located at 1401 W. Michigan Ave. in Room B.

Any Grady County resident is welcome to attend the meetings.

Officials say that they need 150 Grady County residents to apply to participate in the program in order for the application for funding to be submitted.

“We really need our county’s residents to turn out to these meetings and fill out an application form to show widespread interest in the program,” Thompson said.

Once the meetings are held and at least 150 applications are collected, officials will submit the paperwork to the state for processing. An application will then be submitted for the federal funding by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

“Filling out the application doesn’t obligate anyone to install a shelter; it just shows that we have enough interest here to qualify for the funding,” said Thompson.

Officials say the process could take up to a year.