“I’m not permanent,” 12-year-old looking for a ‘real family’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's not every day you meet a thrill seeker like Tobie.

Tobie is friendly, fun to be around and active.

This 12-year-old is a thrill seeker who loves things that go fast.

"Bugatti is faster than a Lambo," Tobie said.

“He talks about cars a lot. He's an adrenaline junkie. He likes things that go fast. He likes to ride bikes and things like that,” said Jessica Kennedy, a permanency planning worker.

When he is not talking about cars, he is telling jokes.

All joking aside, Tobie has dreams of being adopted and finding a family.

“Just a family. I don`t care what family it is, just being with a family,” he said.

His caretakers say he wants a mom and dad, and would like to have siblings as well.

He's close to his elderly aunt and would like to keep in touch with her, which is the main reason he wants to stay in Oklahoma if he gets adopted.

Right now, he says he is just ready to quit moving.

“I've been moving a lot, like all through my life,” Tobie said.

He says he is especially ready to get out of a group home.

“Because I'm not permanent. I want to have a real family, be normal, no DHS,” he said.

A young man who just wants a place to call home.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 1-800-376-9729.

"A Place to Call Home" is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.