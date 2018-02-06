IN CUSTODY: Police say man wanted for viral child pornography video turned himself in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a child porn video being shared around the world turned himself in to authorities.

Recently, law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving reports of a child sexual abuse video that was being circulated on social media.

Officials say the video depicts a young girl being victimized by an adult man.

Authorities asked people to stop sharing the video online.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said anyone who shared the video is technically distributing child porn.

On Monday, Alabama authorities identified the suspect in the video as 44-year-old Germaine Moore.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced 11 felony charges were filed against Moore related to the criminal sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13.

Moore also has similar warrants out of Detroit, where he is accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 12 at his mother’s home, WDIV reports.

Authorities announced Tuesday that Moore turned himself in to the Millbrook Police Department.

Moore’s fiance is also facing charges for interfering with prosecution, WSFA reports.

According to WHNT, another man has also been arrested in connection to the case.

Jerrell Washington is facing charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Authorities say he was not involved in the creation of the video, but that he shared it.

According to WHNT, the child in the video was found safe and is no longer in danger.