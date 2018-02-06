Investigation leads to arrests after homemade bomb, meth labs found

CHELSEA, Okla. – Six people were arrested after investigators found a homemade bomb and meth labs.

The two-week investigation led officials to a property in Chelsea where they found a homemade bomb inside one of the homes.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were called to the scene.

Fox 23 reports investigators found at least 10 meth labs on the property, along with the homemade bomb.

Authorities say the homemade bomb looked like it had been made out of a salsa jar.

Six people were arrested for making meth.

Officials are still investigating.