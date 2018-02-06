Investigators: Man found unresponsive 10 minutes after arriving at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a death at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Authorities say 44-year-old Nicholas Green was accepted into the Oklahoma County Jail at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Just 10 minutes later, investigators say Green appeared unresponsive.

Immediately, officials say medical personnel began life saving efforts and called for an ambulance.

Green was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Green’s exact cause and manner of death.