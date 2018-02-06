“It was loud,” Mysterious boom rattles SE metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Some people in the S.E. metro reported a large “boom” along with a shock wave Monday evening.

“Well, inside the house it sounded like maybe an M80 going off or dynamite. It was loud,” said John Smith. “Vibrations. Big boom. First the big boom and then vibrations.”

His neighbor, Donna Hood, was also shaken up.

“We thought we’d had an earthquake and we waited and looked on the news and everywhere else and nobody posted anything. So, we had no idea what it was,” said Hood.

Data didn’t show any earthquakes in the area and authorities say there were no explosions either.

The signs point to the weather.

“It turns out, this is a really neat deal. It has to do with water underground,” said Meteorologist John Slater with the 4Warn Storm Team. “With these cold fronts coming through, the water just freezes rapidly. And as it turns out, when it freezes, it expands.”

Slater says the rapid expansion can result in underground explosions that mimic earthquakes.

“Absolutely. You know, with all these earthquakes that we’ve been having lately, all the sudden we get a boom and you’re thinking earthquake automatically,” said Slater.

People reported the event not only in Midwest City, but Oklahoma City and Del City as well.