Man arrested after allegedly setting three fires in backyard of home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they have arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly set a house on fire.

On Feb. 5, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in the 8100 block of S. May Ave.

When fire crews arrived, they learned that the fire, which originated in the backyard of the home, was already out. However, they decided to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.

According to the probable cause affidavit, fire investigators learned that three separate fires were set in the backyard along the house. They also allegedly discovered a bottle of lighter fluid near the home.

Three witnesses identified 25-year-old Brandon Mills as the person who set the fires.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say Mills was brought back to the scene and admitted to setting the fire.

He was arrested on one count of first-degree arson.