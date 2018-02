× Man in Oklahoma indicted after allegedly attending al-Qaeda terrorist training camp

OKLAHOMA CITY – A federal indictment accuses a Saudi Arabian man of falsifying immigration paperwork when he failed to disclose he attended a terrorist training camp before entering the United States.

A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City handed up the indictment Tuesday against 34-year-old Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj. Charges include visa fraud and making false statements. He has lived in Oklahoma since 2012.

The indictment alleges Alfallaj attended the al Qaeda-operated al Farooq terrorist training camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, around September 2000 and filled out a form using a nickname.

The indictment says Alfallaj was granted a non-immigrant visa to the U.S. in 2011 after answering “no” when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training.

It also alleges Alfallaj later lied to federal investigators.

“This is an isolated incident from one individual based on historical data,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kathryn Peterson. “Our investigation to date has not uncovered any indication that the potential threat extends beyond this particular individual. The FBI and our JTTF partners will always work to ensure the safety and security of residents throughout our state.”

If convicted of visa fraud, Alfallaj faces up to ten years in prison on each count. He also faces up to eight years in prison for making a false statement involving international terrorism.