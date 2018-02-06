Minkah Fitzpatrick In OKC To Claim Thorpe Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick made the trip to Oklahoma City to pick up the Jim Thorpe Award, for college football's best defensive back, for the 2017 season.

The former Crimson Tide star sat courtside for an Oklahoma City Thunder game, picked up a cowboy hat and boots and visited with patients at the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center.

Fitzpatrick said, he kept a picture of the award in his locker to keep him motivated throughout the season.

The New Jersey native is the second Alabama player to win the award.

Crimson Tide defensive back Antonio Langham won the award in 1993, and is also in OKC for the festivities.

Hear from Fitzpatrick on winning the award in the video above.