Norman couple missing for a week found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Officials say a Norman couple who was missing for a week has been found.

Authorities started searching for 59-year-old Robert Osbourn and his partner of 25 years, 57-year-old Bertha Peppiatt on January 30th.

Osbourn is autistic, dependent on medication and has kidney failure. Peppiatt is developmentally delayed and also reliant on medication.

The two live with a caretaker.

She told News 4 that the two decided to take an afternoon walk on January 30th to a convenience store and never returned.

"They wanted to go to 7/11 to get water for Robert's fish, bottled water and gum," Angela Samb, their caretaker, said, estimating they went at about 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.

She said it wasn't unusual for the couple to take walks together.

When they didn't come back later that afternoon, Samb said she went looking for them. When they weren't home for dinner, she called police.

"We were not able to find them," Samb said, "and I just knew it's not them. They would come home. They are very routine."

On Tuesday, a week after the couple was reported missing, officials told News 4 that the couple was found safe.

They were reportedly found in a hotel.

Authorities have not released any information on the whereabouts of the hotel at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.