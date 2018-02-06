× OG&E suggests giving the power to the people

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – With about 220 streetlights being restored or even repaired, OG&E wants you to call them if you come across any that are aren’t working.

Dial (405) 272-9741 and be prepared to provide a detailed location for the light, OG&E can assist in determining who is responsible for maintenance of a streetlight reported to be out.

Some streetlights that remain out are due to ongoing construction projects in the area, about 40 streetlights maintained by OG&E downtown have also recently been repaired.

Some of the cities streetlights are privately owned, so paying for the electricity needed to turn them on is at the discretion of the owner.

If the streetlight is maintained by the City of Oklahoma City, OG&E will notify the city of the outage and OKC will send a contractor to locate and fix the problem.

For more information on what you can do for your city, sign up for the City of OKC news emails.