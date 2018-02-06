× OU Police investigating reports of sexual assaults at residence hall

NORMAN, Okla. – An investigation is underway after two reports of alleged sexual assaults at Couch Center at the University of Oklahoma.

Officials say an employee is at the center of the allegations.

Authorities say they first learned about the allegations this weekend when someone reported an alleged assault to the OU Police Department. When officers caught up with the alleged victim, she told them a co-worker touched her inappropriately at work.

While investigating that case, authorities say a second victim came forward, reporting that the same co-worker also touched her inappropriately on Jan. 28.

In a statement, officials tell News 4, “The University of Oklahoma does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave. OUPD is conducting an ongoing investigation.”

They add that there is no ongoing threat to campus.