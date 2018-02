Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sooners lost their first home game in just about a calendar year to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night.

Trailing by two in the final seconds, OU could not finish to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Sooners fell to WVU witha final score of 75-73.

Trae Young finished with 32 points and one assist.

Oklahoma had not lost at home since February 8th of 2017 (which was also to West Virginia).