Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn has stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts, the company said late Tuesday.

“The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts reluctantly announced today that it accepted the resignation of Steve Wynn as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors,” Wynn Resorts said in a statement.

Wynn has come under pressure over allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

“In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity,” Wynn said in a separate statement. “As I have reflected upon the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles.”