“Why do we not have him going inside the cell, taking his last breath?” Uncle of deceased inmate questions released jail videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- The uncle of a deceased inmate still has questions surrounding his nephew's death as an investigation continues.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office released videos Monday regarding the death of Marconia Kessee, 35. Kessee was arrested for trespassing at Norman Regional Hospital in January. He went in for a headache and refused to leave after he was released.

The two videos released Monday were from a port entrance to the intake room and the intake room itself; however, Kessee's uncle, Michael Washington, claimed there are missing portions.

"Why do we not have him going inside the cell, taking his last breath? Lying supine, they say, on the floor?​" questioned Washington.

The video does show officers carrying Kessee into the jail's intake room. Once inside, officers sit Kessee down before he began to slump over.

While still in handcuffs, officers are seen bringing Kessee to his feet when he seemingly loses his balance and begins to fall. Detention officers are then seen carrying him before the video ends.

Washington insists his nephew never should have gone to jail in the first place.

"They should have treated him instead of dropping him in a jail cell because his demeanor, his look, his posture, it all matched somebody being mentally sick," he told News 4.

Sheriff Todd Gibson with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said they were releasing the videos in order to be transparent. In January, News 4 requested the video under the Open Records Act and we were told last Friday, they would not be handed over.

“Ideally, video would be released at the conclusion of the OSBI review. Even though the OSBI review is still underway, we are releasing these videos demonstrating our commitment to transparency.” said Sheriff Gibson.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said they will not comment on the video until the investigation is complete by OSBI but last month, we sat down with Gibson shortly after Kessee's death. According to Gibson, his cell was monitored.

"We have a process by which we conduct checks and it was during one of those checks that one of the deputies said, hey he doesn’t look like, they’re not seeing any movement from him​.

Washington said his family is still pursuing legal action.