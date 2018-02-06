Woman added to federal indictment of doctor accused in overdose deaths

SHERMAN, Texas – The case continues to grow against a Texas doctor who allegedly wrote unnecessary prescriptions that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people.

In July, Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Federal prosecutors allege that Diamond began issuing prescriptions for drugs like hydrocodone and morphine in 2010 to patients for no legitimate medical purpose.

As a result, prosecutors say seven patients died as a result of an overdose. Authorities say three of the deaths occurred in Texas, while the other four patients lived in Oklahoma.

The patients in Oklahoma were from Ardmore, Idabel, Hugo and Yukon.

Now, it looks like another person is being added to the case.

According to KXII, Jordan Brooke Johnson was added to the federal indictment.

Johnson and Diamond have pleaded not guilty to their federal charges.