82-year-old Oklahoma woman dies from injuries after collision

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An 82-year-old Oklahoma woman died from her injuries after a collision in Rogers County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the collision happened approximately one mile west of Claremore Wednesday at 7:39 a.m.

Officials say 82-year-old Lou Nichols was driving southbound on NS 4120 Road. 38-year-old Somer Moody, along with her 13-year-old passenger, was driving westbound on SH20.

OHP says Nichols “failed to yield from stop sign and was struck in the driver side” by Moody’s vehicle.

Nichols died at the scene due to her injuries.

Moody was transported to the hospital with arm and leg injuries and was later released. Her passenger was also transported to the hospital with leg injuries, but was later released.

Both drivers and the passenger were all wearing their seatbelts.