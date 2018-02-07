Family of Newcastle teen critically injured in crash says insurance company giving them problems

OKLAHOMA CITY – The family of a Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a crash late last year says they are running into problems with their insurance company.

Caleb Freeman,16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed on December 19th.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

Caleb was at an Oklahoma City hospital for two weeks before he opened his eyes for the first time.

“It only lasted a few minutes, but it was the sweetest few minutes we’ve had in 14 days,” the family said in a Facebook post.

The teen made progress and was eventually transferred to a rehabilitation program in Denver in mid January.

Last Friday, the family announced that Caleb is making great strides.

A photo posted by Caleb’s father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman, shows Caleb on his stomach for the first time in over six weeks.

“His therapist decided to see how he would do. His head control is getting better and his range of motion in his back is very good. At different points, Caleb lifted his head and looked at us with both eyes wide opened. He worked hard and did well! It was great to see. Other than that, he had a pretty restful day,” said Pastor Freeman.

His father also said despite Caleb not speaking in words, they can feel him connecting with them.

“It appears he is through the worst part of the storming and is progressing to the next phase of waking up,” Pastor Freeman said. “God’s best work is yet to be done in Caleb and we can’t wait to see it. Please keep pleading with the Father for Caleb!”

On Tuesday, the family said they are running into problems with their insurance company, Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

According to the family, the insurance company doesn’t feel Caleb is making enough progress to warrant his stay at the Craig rehab center in Denver.

“Our doctor thinks this is ridiculous. Every person caring for Caleb tells us every day how much progress they are seeing…but, in the insurance world, it’s all about money,” the family posted to Facebook. “Our doctor is awesome and believes Caleb needs to be here.”

The family said they continue to work with their insurance company, praying everything will work out.

“I did talk to our insurance case worker today and he will be gathering more information and getting back with me. In the meantime, we know we are covered through February 12, but we are confident that the Lord led us to Craig and will keep us at Craig. God will absolutely see us through!”

Caleb’s progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.