How to turn off Facebook’s Microphone

How to turn off the Facebook Microphone
On iPhone (iOS 9)
- Go to the Settings app.
- Scroll down to Facebook, tap it.
- Tap “Settings”
- Turn off the slider for Microphone (slider should be grey instead of green)
- Android (Marshmallow)
- Go to Settings.
- Swipe over to “Personal”
- Tap “Privacy and safety”
- Tap “App permissions”
- Tap “Microphone”
- Find Facebook, and turn the slider to OFF.
Older Verison iOS Device
- Go to Settings.
- Select Privacy.
- Then select Microphone.
- Make sure SWRemote is set to on, which is represented by the color green.