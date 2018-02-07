× Larceny suspect takes officer’s taser during pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said a larceny suspect took an officer’s taser during a pursuit.

Investigators said it started when the suspect, Damarion LaMarquis Lee, allegedly stole a PlayStation from the GameStop on Memorial Road and hopped in a vehicle.

“The officer responding actually saw the vehicle put out in front of him,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police. “He went to make a traffic stop on that vehicle, and that’s when you see the suspect jump out of the vehicle and begin running from the officer.”

In bodycam video, officers can be seen chasing Lee across the parking lot. When tasing him didn’t work, the officers tackled him to the ground. That’s when police said he took one of the officer’s tasers.

“He’s got my taser now! He’s trying to tase us!” the officer can be heard yelling in the video.

In the video, Lee can be seen resisting arrest with the taser in his hand. An officer then pulled his gun on Lee but didn’t shoot him. Police said the “use of force” was necessary.

“I can’t stress what a big deal it is when a suspect gets a hold of an officer’s weapon. A very frightening situation for everybody involved,” Knight said. “You do see the officer holding his gun on the suspect warning him to drop the taser, to let go of the taser because it becomes a very dangerous situation very quickly.”

Lee was taken to jail for larceny, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

The officers involved in the ordeal are being investigated because police said “use of force” took place. However, they are still on the job.