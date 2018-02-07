× Man arrested for sexual battery after allegedly assaulting nurse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken from an Oklahoma City hospital to jail after allegedly assaulting a nurse.

On Feb. 6, officers were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital regarding an alleged sexual assault that had occurred at the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she was caring for a patient, who was identified as 47-year-old Barius Hayzlett, who had been admitted to the hospital for observation.

However, the victim claims that Hayzlett had been intentionally exposing himself to the nursing staff.

At one point, the victim told police that Hayzlett called for her. While she was assisting Hayzlett, she claims that he grabbed her inappropriately.

Hayzlett was arrested on one complaint of sexual battery.