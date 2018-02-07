Man arrested in connection with shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been taken into custody following a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to an apartment complex the 2200 block of N.W. 42nd St. after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the door to one of the units open and saw a woman lying on the floor of the apartment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The affidavit states that a man was also in the apartment, and he was taken for questioning.

Authorities say 36-year-old Isaac Hutchinson was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

