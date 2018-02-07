New Amtrak stop to connect Guthrie and Kansas City

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Amtrak will be adding a stop in the historic town of Guthrie.

City officials told News 4 the plan is final and council members voted on the expansion Tuesday.

The old Santa Fe Depot will be the Amtrak stop and residents already have an idea of what they want to see done with the building.

“We thought that was the cherry on top, and the make-or-break deal,” said Adam Ropp.

Adam and his wife, Abigail, were excited to hear the news that Amtrak would be coming to town.

The couple then looked into purchasing the building.

“About two and a half months ago, we heard that it was going to be put on the market,” said Abigail.

The Ropp’s said they always wanted to own a business in Guthrie.

“We’ve always wanted to own one of the businesses downtown, to kind of revamp the Guthrie downtown district. And, really give back to the community,” Abigail said.

The Ropp’s are just a few signatures away from owning the depot.

“We contacted Amtrak. They said not officially, of course, but over the phone that there is a viable operating depot that they’ll stop,” Adam told News 4.

The city council voted unanimously to expand the train stops in town.

After stopping in Guthrie, the train will move on to Perry, Ponca City and then to Kansas, with stops in Newton and Kansas City.

“KDOT is going to be doing probably, a quarter of a million dollar grant to go out and check the lines and see what needs to be done,” said Councilman Jeff Taylor.

Taylor said state lawmakers will still need to conduct a plan with the other states, but he knows it will be a boost in revenue.

“Not only do you bring tax dollars in, you’re bringing in new revenue that you wouldn’t otherwise not have,” Taylor said.

Taylor says more revenue will likely pour in thanks to the Ropps’ ideas in revamping the old depot.

“We plan on having a restaurant on the northern wing, an event space on the southern wing, as well as a photography studio, and office spaces on the second level. But, one of the gems that we’re really looking forward to is having an operating and viable depot for the passenger train,” said Adam.

The last time Guthrie had a passenger train stop was in 1970s.