Officials identify Asher reserve officer who died in fiery crash

TECUMSEH, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the reserve Asher police officer who was killed in a fiery crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials say Jarate Dewayne Condit, 23, was driving a Ford Crown Victoria on U.S. Highway 177 when he crashed.

OHP told News 4 the officer was trying to pass someone, over-corrected the vehicle, causing his car to flip over into a ditch.

The vehicle then caught fire and witnesses rushed to pull the officer out.

However, OHP says the officer died on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if icy roads contributed to the accident; however, the report does state the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

Officials are still investigating.