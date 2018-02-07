Oklahoma City man arrested after threatening to “shoot up” Apple store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a local Apple store.

52-year-old Michael Kelly was on the phone with Apple customer service after having trouble with his laptop. He had lost important pictures.

According to police documents, the conversation escalated with Kelly saying, "What the hell am I supposed to do [expletive]?"

The employee on the line said, "I'm trying to do the best I can."

Then, Kelly allegedly said, "If you don't come back and fix this, I'm going to go to the Apple store at Penn Square Mall in the morning and shoot the place up."

Apple then called police. After making officials aware of the phone call, officers went to Kelly's house and arrested him on a misdemeanor count of threatening of violence.

"It's actually illegal to threaten any type of act of violence whether it's shooting, bombing, anything like that. It is illegal to make that type of threat," said Megan Morgan of the OKC Police Department.

News 4 tried to contact Kelly. He was cordial and appreciative of us reaching out to him, but declined to comment.

Apple was also contacted. They referred us to local authorities.