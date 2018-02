OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole from a southwest Oklahoma City pawn shop.

Officials say the man went to Neighborhood Pawn on January 19 where he took a socket set from the shelf and ran out of the store.

Police say the man then left in a back two-door Ford Explorer with a broken rear window.



If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.