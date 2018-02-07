× Oklahoma City police officer involved in accident in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A crash involving several vehicles sent an Oklahoma City police officer and another driver to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the accident near 27th and Janeway in Moore on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say an Oklahoma City police officer slammed into the back of a red vehicle after suffering some sort of medical episode.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating, but everyone is expected to be OK.