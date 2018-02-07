× Oklahoma deputy saves woman’s life using Narcan

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a Cleveland County deputy saved the life of a Noble woman who was suffering from an overdose.

On Jan. 30, Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 6300 block of 94th St. in Noble.

When deputies arrived at the home, deputies found an unconscious woman suffering from labored breathing and a faint pulse. Deputies soon realized that she was suffering from the effects of a drug overdose.

Other people in the home told deputies that the woman had ingested a large amount of OxyContin.

Immediately, Deputy Michael Russell administered Narcan while they waited for paramedics.

Officials say paramedics were already responding to other emergency calls in the area, so paramedics in Purcell were called to the scene.

While waiting, Deputy Russell administered a second dose of Narcan. Within minutes, her breathing improved and she was able to open her eyes and nod her head.

“I credit Deputy Russell with saving this woman’s life,” Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said. “The fact that we have trained officers that are not only prepared to respond to overdoses, but also equipped with the best tools for the job, like NARCAN, means that we work to give people a second chance at life.”

The woman survived the ordeal and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.