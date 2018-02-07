Oklahoma man gets life for ambush that killed woman, 4-year-old girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A Tulsa, Oklahoma man who ambushed and killed a woman and her 4-year-old daughter in an unprovoked attack on a Long Beach, California street will spend life in prison.

Brandon Colbert Jr. was sentenced to two life terms without parole on Friday. A judge said he’s shown no “respect, sorrow nor remorse.”

The hearing was disrupted when Colbert, who has a history of mental illness, tried to leave court, saying he didn’t want to stay for victim impact statements. Three bailiffs tackled him and he was strapped to a chair.

Prosecutors say on August 6, 2016, Colbert hid behind a sign and opened fire with a shotgun, killing 26-year-old Carina Mancera and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya.

The girl’s father wasn’t hit.

Colbert didn’t know the family.

Prosecutors made no mention of a possible motive in announcing the conviction. Officials said he attacked them “without any provocation,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

He was tied to the crime by DNA evidence found on a shotgun shell, according to DA’s officials.

Colbert acted as his own attorney during the trial, the LA Times reports.

Investigators said he had traveled from Tulsa to Los Angeles two days before the killings.