Oklahoma ranked one of the worst states to grow old in

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for somewhere to grow old, you may want to consider avoiding these 10 states, according to a new report from 24/7 Wall St.

To determine the best and worst states in which to grow old, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed statewide data as well as elderly population-specific data. The data includes income, health, education, and environment and access.

According to their data, Oklahoma is the ninth worst state to grow old in.

By a number of measures related to income, education, and health, Oklahoma ranks as one of the worst states to grow old in. A college degree can help seniors retain cognitive ability in old age. In Oklahoma, however, just 22.5% of residents age 65 and over have a bachelor’s degree, compared to the 26.7% of seniors who do nationwide. College attainment is also highly correlated to income, and the typical senior-led state household earns just $37,596 a year — the eighth least of any state. Income and educational attainment are both major factors in health and longevity. Some 42.1% of Oklahoma seniors have a disability, the third largest share in the country. The life expectancy in the state is just 76.1 years, the fifth shortest of any state.

You can see the lists of “Best States to Grow Old In” and “Worst States to Grow Old In” below.

24/7 Wall St. ’s 10 “Worst States to Grow Old In”