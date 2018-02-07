Oklahoma teen’s 1999 murder remains unsolved 

KINGFISHER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in solving a 1999 cold case.

Officials say on November 4, 1999, the skeletal remains of 14-year-old Bobbie Wofford were found in a rural location west of Kingfisher in Kingfisher County.

Evidence at the scene suggested she was murdered. The medical examiner later determined she had been murdered.

Wofford was last seen alive in the early morning hours on July 5, 1999, at a Love’s Convenience Store located at 203 S. Main in Kingfisher.

She was wearing a white tank top and blue denim shorts.

If you have any information, call the OSBI Hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.