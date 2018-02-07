× One person in critical condition following shooting at N.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near N.W. 41st and Youngs Blvd.

Once officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are questioning two people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

KFOR is working to gather more information.