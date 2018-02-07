Organization: Celebrate Valentine’s Day while helping the homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many couples are trying to find ways to express their love.

Now, a local organization says couples can express their love while supporting a good cause.

The Curbside Chronicle has teamed up with The Plant Shoppe to create flower bouquets that will be made and sold by vendors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Small bouquets will be sold for $12, medium bouquets will be $40 and large bouquets will be sold for $95.

“I just love the mission of The Curbside Chronicle and saw an opportunity to help them provide new economic opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Jen Semmler, owner of The Plant Shoppe. “People who are homeless are people just like you and me – they have value, skills, and potential. I’ve loved teaching them how to arrange flowers and help them work their way towards a more stable future.”

Individuals wearing green Curbside Chronicle vests will sell the small bouquets on sidewalks, in public spaces and at intersections throughout Oklahoma City from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14. They will also be sold at two pop-up booths, one in the Plaza District and the other inside Leadership Square.

All proceeds will go directly to the individual who is working their way out of homelessness.

“These flowers are both a symbol of love to your significant other, and can also demonstrate that you care about people in our community who are without a home,” said Ranya O’Connor, director of The Curbside Chronicle. “You can make your gifts extra special this Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is working to make their situation better.”