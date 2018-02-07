× Organizers: 20 pro-life groups participate in annual Rose Day Celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of pro-life supporters packed into the Oklahoma State Capitol for the annual Rose Day Celebration.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, advocates delivered roses to their legislators in an effort to convince them to support pro-life measures.

Organizers say the rose is supposed to represent the sanctity of the unborn.

“It’s very important, we are in the life changing business. We hope to give children the opportunity to live,” said Candy Hines, a Rose Day committee member.

In all, about 20 groups showed up to the Capitol with about 1,000 participants.