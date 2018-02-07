Police: Man leads police to alleged carjacking suspect using ‘Find My iPhone’ app

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 30-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly carjacking a pregnant woman in Midtown.

Just after midnight on Feb. 6, officers were called to a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of N. Walker Ave. in Midtown.

The victim told police that she was coming home from work when she had to get out of her car to punch in the gate code for her parking garage. When she stepped out of her vehicle, she saw a man running toward her car.

According to the arrest affidavit, they both reached the driver’s side door at the same time, and the victim said the man kicked her in the left leg.

The victim, who is pregnant, was not injured in the ordeal but the man took off in her car.

While she was speaking to police, the victim’s husband was able to track her phone, which was still in the car, using the ‘Find My iPhone’ app.

The app was able to ping her phone to a car heading eastbound on I-40, near Sooner Rd.

Officers in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver, who led them on a short chase. The driver eventually stopped under the bridge along I-35 and S.E. 25th St. and jumped out of the car.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Jose Guerra on a complaint of first-degree robbery.