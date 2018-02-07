× Police respond to shooting in N.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near N.W. 42nd and Youngs boulevard Tuesday night.

According to police, officials received calls from residents reporting the sound of gunshots at a nearby apartment complex.

When police entered an apartment they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported in critical condition.

Police are currently speaking to two individuals at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

