Putnam City student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a middle school student was taken into custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Officials with the Putnam City Public School District tell KFOR that a student brought an unloaded gun to Kenneth Cooper Middle School on Tuesday morning.

District officials say the student hid the gun in a storage area. Within minutes, the principal learned about the weapon and brought the student into the office.

At that point, school leaders checked the student’s backpack and discovered bullets.

Officials say the student was arrested and taken from school.