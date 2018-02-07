Second bodycam video reveals more in Cleveland County inmate death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – Bodycam video from the second officer involved in Marconia Kessee’s arrest was released to News 4 Wednesday evening, revealing more about Kessee’s state hours before he died in jail.

The 34-year-old man had gone to the hospital with what family said was a headache.

When he was released, he refused to leave the hospital and staff called the police.

The video shows officers talking to Kessee, trying to get him to leave the hospital grounds.

Kessee is seen trying to get out of the wheelchair he’s seated in before shaking violently and falling to the ground.

Finally, officers drag him away from the building and force him into the police car.

Kessee was taken to the Cleveland County Jail and put into solitary confinement.

"He began self-harm behavior and the medical staff directed that he be placed in a padded cell," Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said.

When he stopped breathing, the sheriff said medical staff began CPR and they transported him back to the same hospital where this incident initially began.

The cause of Kessee's death is still unknown.

News 4 reached out to the Norman Regional Health System for comment and a spokesperson said in a statement, "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Marconia Kessee during this difficult time. Mr. Kessee was examined by a medical provider in our emergency department and discharged in stable condition. Each person seeking treatment in one of our emergency departments is screened and cared for according to their specific medical needs.

"Due to patient privacy laws, we cannot discuss specific details related to Mr. Kessee’s care."

The OSBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding Kessee's death.